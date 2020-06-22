Advertisement

Fairmont State University postpones August commencement ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions

Photo: Fairmont State University
Photo: Fairmont State University (WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
Fairmont State University has decided to postpone the August commencement ceremony.

The university said in a news release that the decision to postpone the ceremony is due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

“This decision was not an easy one, and I want you to know how much I regret having to give you this news. Commencement is one of my favorite times of the academic year,” President Mirta M. Martin said. “Each year I look forward to standing before new graduates, and celebrating this important milestone in their lives, as they transition from being students of this great university to becoming its newest alumni.”

Spring 2020 graduates are invited to attend the Winter commencement ceremony, according the the university. It will be the weekend of Nov. 21-22, 2020.

“I hope I get to see you come back in November to walk across that stage and receive your well-deserved diploma. And I can’t wait to shake your hand, because you and your classmates have made me so very proud,” Martin said.

The university says more information about the ceremony will be coming early fall, including a way for students who wish to attend to RSVP.

