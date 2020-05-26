Fairmont State alumni creates petition to save Music and Theater education programs

Last week the Fairmont State Board of Governors voted to discontinue the academic programs in music and theater spurring resistance by the Fairmont community. The #FightForTheArts movement began in the wake of this cancellation.

Fairmont State alumni Lisa Johnson says she is apart of the movement, but wanted to create an immediate product to show the community's support for the movement.

Johnson created the Change.org petition on Monday, as of Tuesday, the petition has over 1,100 signatures.

Johnson says she has seen both former and current students of Fairmont State University sign the petition and share stories of their experience with the programs.

Johnson herself is a product of the music education school. Graduating when FSU was named Fairmont State College.

"With the change in name, the university is to be held to a higher standard. I do not see how you can be held to a higher standard and take out the arts," said Johnson.

She currently teaches music and drama in Mineral County.

"I teach the future students of FSU and I was shocked and saddened that they would discontinue the music and theater program," said Johnson.

She says the goal of the petition is to reach 3,800 signatures, equal to the number of students at FSU.