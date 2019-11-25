Fairmont State hopes new police academy can change training, hiring process in local agencies

A years-long court battle has been settled.

Fairmont State is taking steps to launch a police training academy.

Fairmont State University will now become the only institution in West Virginia to have a police academy on its campus.

The university has had a criminal justice program for decades. Officials say upwards of 45% of students in the program pursue careers in law enforcement.

Jack Clayton is the director of emergency services at Fairmont State.

"We felt it was necessary to pursue a track for students who were interested in law enforcement careers could actually graduate from the university with a certification as a law enforcement officer, essentially being job-ready when they graduate," Clayton said.

The university's proposal to create the academy in 2016 was denied by the Law Enforcement Professional Standards Program. The state program argued an academy at the university was unnecessary.

The Supreme Court last week upheld a circuit court's ruling that the denial of the university's application was unlawful. The University argued the need of the program shouldn't influence its availability.

"It truly is a win-win-win situation," said Fairmont State President Mirta Martin in a statement. "Our students will receive an excellent education and entry into an in-demand career; our municipalities will get trained police officers; and the state will retain its most valuable resource – our invaluable homegrown talent.”

Clayton was named the director of training of the new academy following the ruling.

He said training is a major expense for local police agencies with high turnover rates and the university's new academy could help ease the financial burden.

"A lot of communities, cities, and counties, are faced with training, the cost for new officers, then when they leave hiring new officers and training them again," Clayton said.

The only basic recruit training is currently through West Virginia State Police Academy. Officers can be hired conditionally before they attend the academy.

With the launch of Fairmont State's program, local departments can now hire officers who are job-ready instead of paying for salary and tuition while their recruits attend the 16-week academy.

"If they have the opportunity to hire a certified officer, whether it's a graduate or a certified officer in another department, that employing agency is relieved from that obligation," Clayton said.

Most of the facilities needed to host an academy are already on campus, including physical fitness areas, classrooms and dorms.

The university still needs to finalize the curriculum requirements, hire additional staff, and create an advisory committee of local law enforcement professionals who will add input for what they believe is needed during training.

It's unclear how many part-time staffers the university will need for the program. Clayton said they will largely be made up of local law enforcement professionals and current staff at the university.