Fairmont State hopes to have students on campus for fall semester

The president of Fairmont State University has outlined her plans for welcoming students back to campus in the fall semester.

Dr. Mirta Martin says that the reopening of FSU will take place in three phases, starting with their move out week. She says the third phase is the tentative return of students in the fall semester, but that the move in process will last over the course of one week as opposed to one day. However, Martin said she is eager for students to return to campus.

“It is our goal at Fairmont State University to welcome home the Falcon Family in the Fall semester”. Martin said.

Martin also says that the university will follow the guidelines set out by Governor Jim Justice and make decisions out of an abundance of caution.