Fairmont State officially eliminates music, theater programs

The Fairmont State Board of Governors on Thursday morning officially voted to eliminate academic programs in music and theater, despite strong opposition in recent weeks from students, alumni, elected officials and community leaders.

Budd Sapp was the lone board member to vote against eliminating the programs.

The university will have a teach-out arrangement for one year for students currently in the program.

The board also moved to restructure the Academy of the Arts, community theater, and community music choir programming. It will retain the marching band at the university.