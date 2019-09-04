Fairmont after-school program worried about possible poisonous food dumping

The Rising Stars after school program is supposed to be a safe place for kids to learn and play. But recently a strange problem has been plaguing them.

"We came in one morning and found this pile of food,"

Sherry Kinder, the executive director for the Fairmont program, says they didn't think too much about the strange incident after cleaning it up- until it happened again.

"Approximately two days later there was more food thrown out, then a third day," Kinder said

Despite their best efforts, the grass was soon gathering flies and other pests.

"As we were cleaning it up there were maggots, there were flies, it was becoming an issue," said Kinder "we couldn't figure out why anyone would do that,"

To try to stop whoever was doing this, the center simply made a safe place for the food to be disposed of.

"Our solution to it was to hang a trash-bag on the pole outside with a sign saying hey if you need a trash bag here's a trash bag,"

But a post about the incident on Facebook lead others in the neighborhood to reach out to Kinder saying they have witnessed similar activity- and worried a poisonous substance might be mixed with the dumped food.

"People in the neighborhood have said to us that they are concerned that it might be someone putting food out with antifreeze in it to poison the stray cats and dogs in the neighborhood,"

Kinder says since young kids play in yard, if this continues it could lead to an accidental poisoning.

"We have little children, they will impulsively touch anything, and you could inadvertently poison a child,'

Rising Star hopes their new sign and trash bag will prevent the food dump from happening again, but ask that if anyone is trying to deter stray animals that they communicate with the local shelter and animal control.