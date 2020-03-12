Fairmont art students begin plans for Palatine Park mural

Palatine park is a popular spot in downtown Fairmont, especially during the summer months.

And as the temperature begins to rise, Fairmont State art students hope to begin their work on a project that's been months in the making- a mural.

Art professor Joel Dugan says the idea came from wanting to have a public place to display students work.

"The city really didn't have any galleries to use, and there weren't may venues in Fairmont to use to display work,"

Having previously worked as a mural artist, Dugan presented the idea to the county commission.

"They agreed, but we did run into one difficulty," Dugan said "The ground that you would stand to paint on is owned by the county, but the wall is owned by the city,"

Once the Unviersity got approval from the city and the county, the art students began their research.

"We did 6 weeks of research into the city and the county of Fairmont," Dugan said "We looked at the historical significance, we spoke with the community, we worked with the historical society,"

The students then came up with two main designs, one paying homage to the city's physical history with a depiction of the old city trolley and another featuring the faces of historical figures in Fairmont's history-including a nameless coal miner to pay tribute to the city's past.

Right now both designs are featured on the art department's Facebook page for people to "vote" for with likes and comments.

Once the students return from spring break, Dugan says they hope to finish the mural in about a month, with the big reveal happening in may.

"It's the art of the people," Dugan said "You're not charging admission, you don't have to have a social or economic advantage to understand it, it identifies who we are,"

The hope is that this mural will begin to better connect Fairmont students with their namesake city.

"My goal is to bridge this gap between what's been perceived as that school on the hill, and the city,"