Fairmont bowling alley puts up warning sign to raise awareness about drugs and homelessness

“If you are on meth, crack, heroin, or a street bum do not enter these doors”

This sentence is just a part of a new warning sign outside of Fairmont's bowling alley that has been getting a lot of attention.

The owner, who didn't wish to be interviewed, said the sign speaks for itself.

However, he hopes it sends a message to the city and the county that they need a new approach to the homelessness and drug problems in downtown.

D.D. Meighen lives in Fairmont, and is one of the founding members of the Homelessness Coalition.

He says he understands why a business would want to put up a sign like that, but hopes the work he and other locals are doing will prevent more signs from popping up.

For example, The Friendship Room, a ongoing project that will serve as a safe space and rehab resource for those dealing with drug addiction or homelessness.

"Work with them in a way that will hopefully help them to get back on their feet again and get out of a situation where they would live under the bridge or utilize public facilities where they may not be welcome,"

In the meantime, the coalition is making plans to work with both downtown business and the homeless population so that solutions work for both parties.

"So we can say yes we support the business of Fairmont but we also support the Friendship Room and together we can make strides to look at what else we need to do,"

The Friendship Room, which will be located in downtown Fairmont, has no opening date yet.