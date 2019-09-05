Fairmont cemetery asking for community's help

Tammy Wills has several family member buried at maple grove cemetery in Fairmont.

Her grandparents and two of her uncles-one of whom served during the Korean War.

Recently Wills has taken on the mission to get her uncle's grave properly marked.

"Earlier in the year, I believe it was in may, I had contacted Mary who is part of the board for the cemetery," Wills said "I was trying to get a veteran marker for my uncle junior who had served during the Korean war,"

But wills also wants to see the cemetery maintained, something she says has been a struggle over the past few years.

"Maybe four times a year it might get mowed, it's just like they have a hard time keeping up with it,"

Wills says her father used to receive a newsletter from the cemetery that asked for donations but several years ago had been notified to stop paying.

"Then all of a sudden he had stopped receiving those newsletters, which he thought was odd," "Then he received a letter saying there was no longer payment needed,"

But now, the cemetery is reaching out for help.

The board members of maple grove cemetery say a lack of funds, broken equipment, and abandoned grave sites have set them back along with the recent storm damage.

If you're interested in helping out the cemetery you can send donations to this address:

Maple Grove Cemetery, P.O. Box 1503, Fairmont, WV 26555.

Or contact Mary Piscitelli's at 304-612-4578.