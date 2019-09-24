Fairmont city officials looking to revitalize old buildings into new businesses

"They're just sitting there doing nothing,"

'Just sitting there' has been the main function of both the former YMCA building and the old fire station in downtown Fairmont for years.

But a new initiative by city manager Valerie Means may give those buildings new purpose.

"Looking at market rate housing, office and co-working space, a restaurant or bar, or other creative re-uses,"

Means has been working with a local environmental consultant to determine the best plan to revitalize those buildings into functioning public spaces.

"They're just looking at market feasibility of the two buildings and what potential they might have for vital redevelopment,"

While this project is still in the planning process, some exciting new ideas have been suggested.

"I know for the firehouse they were talking about the possibility of a restaurant or brewery on the first floor, and on the second floor maybe doing market-rate housing,"

Phoebe Parker is the owner of a tanning salon which sits just across from the old YMCA.

She thinks revitalizing the space is a great idea for her community.

"I think it would be great to get it opened back up, to give the kids something," Parker said "A place to go to get them off the streets, and maybe it would combat against the drug problem,"

While no decisions have been made about the buildings yet, at Tuesday's city council meeting a presentation about the consultant company's findings will be made to help plan their next steps.