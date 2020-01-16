Fairmont council debates design for new logo

Fairmont city council members found themselves in a bit a disagreement at Wednesday night's meeting.

The issue on the table was the city's new and improved logo and whether or not to have the city's establishment date on it.

Council members Philip Mason and Dora Grubb fought for the logo to have the establishment date proudly presented.

Much of they're reasoning came from the city's recent celebration of 200 years.

However, the other council members pointed out their view that the logo is not a birthday sign, simply a sign for the city.

In the end, council's decision, by majority vote was to have no date on the new logo.

But a final decision will not be made until the next meeting.

The new logo will not go on any official documents, only advertising documents and signs for tourists.