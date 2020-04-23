Fairmont Union Mission in need of donations, has no COVID-19 cases

Marion County may have 44 cases of COVID-19, but the Union Mission in Fairmont does not have any cases of COVID-19 amongst its clientele.

According to Union Mission Director George Batten, the reason that this is the case is because many precautions were taken ahead of time, as the city’s first reached West Virginia, including essentially quarantining its clientele.

“We shut down early, or locked everybody in early, and we haven’t let them go out." Batten said. "If they went out, they couldn’t come back in.”

However, in addition to the lack of COVID-19 cases, Batten says that there has been a drop in food donations, although many local churches have stepped up to donate food to the mission.

