Fairmont man accused of delivering meth

A Fairmont man was arrested after he allegedly delivered methamphetamine on Oct. 26.

According to court documents, police saw 41-year-old Neandrew Knight deliver methamphetamine to someone in Fairmont. The saw Knight get out of the car in front of his apartment on Walnut Avenue.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the car.

During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to purchasing two grams of methamphetamine off of Knight, police say. They seized the driver's cell phone and executed a search warrant.

A search of the phone showed text messages between the driver of the car and Knight just before the traffic stop, court documents say.

Police obtained a warrant for Knights arrest.

Knight has been charged with delivery of methamphetamine. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.