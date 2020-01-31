Marion County man accused of forging checks over $24K in Korean War Veteran Memorial Fund

A Fairmont man was arrested after deputies say he forged several checks over $24,000 from the Korean War Veteran Memorial Fund's account.

According to the criminal complaint, Brandon Wise, 33, presented six forged checks to MVB bank from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

Deputies say the checks were drawn out of the Korean War Veteran Memorial Fund's bank account.

Wise was picked up by another person and split the money, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies say the checks were stolen from chairman of the memorial fund.

Deputies took Wise into custody.

Wise was charged with six counts of uttering, three counts of grand larceny and one count of conspire to commit a felony.

