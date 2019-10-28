Homeless Fairmont man accused of helping kidnap a man

A homeless Fairmont man was arrested after he allegedly helped two other people kidnap a man.

According to the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Justin Gower and two others encountered the victim on Friday. After the coerced the victim into the vehicle, Gower then hit the victim in the head with a brass knuckle weapon to force the victim to giving them money.

Gower and the other two then drove the victim to locations to collect money, according to police. The victim eventually provided them some money. They left him at a house in Pleasant Valley.

The victim got a phone and was able to reach a family member to get help, the complaint states. The family member contacted law enforcement.

Gower has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with no bond.