Fairmont man accused of hitting someone in the head with a blunt object, knocking the person out

A Fairmont man was arrested after he allegedly hit someone in the head with a blunt object, knocking the person out on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Jamie Little hit the victim in the head with the object, causing a deep cut.

The victim lost consciousness and a possible skull fracture, according to police. The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Little was identified by name, court documents state. He was wearing clothing with the victim's blood on it and made an excited utterance, admitting that he hit the victim.

Little has been charged with unlawful assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Little's bail is set over $250,000.