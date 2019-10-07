Fairmont man accused of strangling roommate, stabbing her in arm

A Fairmont man was arrested after he allegedly strangled his roommate and stabbed her in the arm Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Matthew Williams and his roommate got into an argument. While arguing, Williams grabbed the victim by her throat.

Williams proceeded to hold her down on the bed by her throat, according to police. The victim went in and out of consciousness.

Police say that Williams then produced a pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the arm.

Williams has been charged with strangulation and malicious wounding. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set around $250,000.