Fairmont man accused of taking goods and money from employer

A Fairmont man was arrested after he allegedly took goods and money from his employer between Oct. 7 and Oct. 15.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee of West Side Market, 41-year-old Christopher Leary of Fairmont was seen on video footage consuming goods without paying for them.

Leary was seen on video footage using his position as an employee of the store and taking money from the store and putting it in his pockets, according to police.

Police say Leary can be seen clearly on video footage consuming goods throughout the store and taking the money from the store.

Police obtained a warrant for Leary's arrest.

Leary has been charged with embezzlement. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.