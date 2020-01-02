Fairmont man arrested after letting woman smoke heroin in car with child, police say

A Fairmont man was arrested after police say he let a woman smoke meth with a child in the car on Nov. 19.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Chase Keener provided the woman heroin inside his car, a white Suzuki Aerio. A 3-year-old child was in the car.

After Keener provided the woman heroin, she smoked the substance inside the car while the child was still in the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the woman smoking heroin in the car caused a risk of serious injury or death to the child because the child could've taken in the smoke from the substance.

Police got a warrant for Keener's arrest.

Keener has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.