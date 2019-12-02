Fairmont man arrested after threatening two people with handgun on Thanksgiving, police say

A Fairmont man was arrested after police say he threatened two people with a handgun on Thanksgiving.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Virginia Avenue about a brandishing complaint.

Police met with the victims, who said an argument began between one victim and 27-year-old Julius Cann.

One victim said Cann then pulled out a black handgun from his waistband, according to the complaint. The other victim grabbed her phone and ran into the bathroom.

Both victims said Cann was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

One victim told police that Cann still had the firearm in one hand and told the other victim that he would start shooting them if she called the police.

Cann began going towards the victim in the bathroom in an aggressive manner, court documents state. He still had the gun in his hand.

Police say Cann's criminal history revealed a felony conviction on Aug. 2013 for possession of a short-barreled shotgun. He is prohibited from concealing a firearm.

Cann has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of prohibited from concealing a firearm.