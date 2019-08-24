Fairmont man arrested in connection to motorcycle club stabbing

The Northern District of West Virginia U.S. Marshals Service has reported that a Fairmont man accused in connection to a motorcycle club stabbing has been arrested.

Authorities say Jason "Jay Bird" Harris, 49, was taken into custody around 10:45 p.m. Friday and is charged with attempted murder among other charges.

The initial incident happened on August 4 and involved two Whitehall Outlaw Motorcycle clubs called the Pagan Motorcycle Club and the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

The stabbing left one man injured

A tip led investigators to a home on Oregon Ave in Fairmont where the suspect was arrested.

Fairmont Police Department and the West Virginia State Police also assisted in the arrest.

Harris will be held at the North Central Regional Jail.

