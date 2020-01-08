Fairmont man indicted on child pornography charges

A Fairmont man was indicted Wednesday on child pornography charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Robert Bowman, 28, is charged with two counts of production of child pornography. Bowman is accused of enticing a minor into sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of pictures to distribute electronically.

The crimes are said to have happened in July 2019 in Marion County, according to Powell's office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting Bowman's case on behalf of the government, according to Powell's office. The FBI, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Monongah Police Department investigated the case.

