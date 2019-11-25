Fairmont man sentenced to 5 life sentences for enticing minors

A Fairmont man was sentenced to five life sentences to run concurrently for using his smart phone to convince minors to send explicit pictures and videos.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 27-year-old Quionte Crawford, also known as "Kayla Stevens," pleaded guilty to five counts of enticement of a minor in June 2019. Crawford admitted to using his smart phone to persuade five different teenage boys to send sexually explicit pictures and videos to him. The crimes happened from November 2017 to December 2018 in Marion County.

“The defendant’s conduct was reprehensible and directed at children. Unfortunately, technology provides many options for those with evil intent. The defendant will now spend the rest of his life in a place where he cannot continue the vile activities he orchestrated,” said Powell.

Crawford preyed on teenagers by using a fake persona and picture of a teenage girl to attract their attention and to coerce them into sharing the inappropriate pictures and videos, according to Powell. Crawford used threats at times to gain the explicit materials.

Crawford deftly, and sometimes cruelly, employed emotional and psychological coercion in order to obtain gratification for his sexual interests, Powell says.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted Crawford's case on behalf of the government. The Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

Crawford's case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.