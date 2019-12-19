Fairmont non-profit starts car seat installation program

Every time you drive, there's always the risk of an accident.

When you're driving with a child in the car, having a properly installed car seat can be the difference between life and death.

That's why non-profit Connecting Link has launched their own car seat safety and installation program.

"We offer this program for low-income, income-dependent, maybe children that have landed in grandparent's homes, who have a need,"

Lois Martin, connecting link's emergency assistance coordinator, will help install the seat for you.

"Then I take it out, and have you re-install it," Martin said

One thing caregivers might miss is checking the expiration date on their child's seat.

"My advice would be maybe every daylight saving time, or every year on your child's birthday, check the year, make and model," said Martin

In addition to providing car seats, Connecting Link is also providing stickers to place on car seats, filled out with your child's medical information, in case of an emergency.

Driving without a car seat is not only a safety risk, it also has legal consequences.

Fairmont police chief Steve Shine reminds us there are height and age guidelines for car seats.

"Restrictions on car seat usage in West Virginia is a child under the age of 8 years old and under four feet, nine inches tall,"

Chief Shine says it's not common they see a child not secured, but if they do you could be pulled over.

"Often times it's just an informative stop just to let them know that their is a requirement for child safety seats,"

To make sure everyone has access to a safety seat, connecting link relies on donations - which you can drop off at any time as long as the car seats are un-used.

Connecting Link is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Their phone number is (304) 363-4882.