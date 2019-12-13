Fairmont prepares for a weekend of celebrations

Store owners are working hard on last minute decorations as downtown Fairmont prepares for their biggest celebration of the year- the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

This year, however, is different- Since city residents also kick off celebrations for their 200th birthday.

"It's something to celebrate when a city reaches this age!"

Patricia Pagán, executive director for Main Street Fairmont, says the plan is not to take the spotlight away from the annual holiday feast- but to add to it with the celebration of the bicentennial.

"We didn't want to take away from the event, because it's an amazing stand-alone event, but we wanted to add on to it, to complete it,"

And just because the streets will be closed down doesn't mean the stores won't be open for business.

"All the stores are going to be participating as well, all of them will be open for extra sales and some of them will be giving out goodies," Pagán said

Downtown buildings have been transformed by the main street team into classic Christmas window displays.

"We wanted people to enjoy looking at the displays inside the store fronts and remember what it was like when they were kids and they had it," Pagán said "Because everyone tells us that, that that;s one of the thing they miss the most so we were trying to recreate that,"

Pagán says it's hard work and collaboration making the celebration come together.

"Cooperation, collaboration, is happening," "And it's making it work here in Fairmont,"