Fairmont residents and business owners are concerned about new homelessness outreach program

A successful outreach program that began in Morgantown is coming to Fairmont to help address homelessness and the drug addiction issue.

This outreach program is called the Friendship Room and it is set to open soon in the Law Tower on Adams Street in Fairmont.

However, many residents of Fairmont are concerned about the location of the Friendship Room, they say the planned location is in the middle of downtown among many businesses.

City Council member, Barry Bledsoe said, "I'm not against the idea, but we already have a severe issue downtown with people who are homeless and addicted loitering on the streets. Throwing cigarette buds, and garbage everywhere. Throwing needles down, business owners have to pick up needles every morning in the doorway of their business before they can open up."

The Executive Director of the outreach program, Laura Jones says the purpose of the friendship room is to "provide a space where people with mental illnesses or people with substance abuse problems can come for support or assistance."

While many say the friendship room is a great idea and the city of Fairmont needs a facility like it, there are other more appropriate locations for it.

"I do think the friendship house is a good idea, having said that I just saw a two-page list of things that organizations do for the homeless," said Bledsoe.

This topic was one of the more heavily debated ones at the Fairmont City Council Meeting Tuesday night.

Council Member Thomas Mainella says there's no reason to waste time discussing it in the meetings because the friendship house on Adams Street is already going to happen. Mainella says he has concerns about the location, but he is also hopeful that it might work out.

A lot of the concerns come from The Friendship Room that's already in Morgantown.

Bledsoe says, "Morgantown is already having an issue drawing these people to the main streets of Morgantown and causing a negative impact on the business. How do we think drawing more of these people in is going to help the problem?"

One business owner I talked to said they think the friendship room is a great idea, but they worry about their business and don't want to drive people away.

However, a local minister proposed a plan at the last Fairmont City Council meeting to bridge the gap between business owners and the friendship house. He brought a petition for residents to sign that says they promise they will support the friendship room for 6 weeks and then they can make their own decision after that. He says the problem is not enough people are giving it a chance, and it will really be good for the community if it's given the proper support.

It's still unknown when the friendship room will be opening, but they hope to open sometime this fall.