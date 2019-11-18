Fairmont woman arrested after troopers say they found drugs in her apartment

A woman was arrested after troopers say they found drugs in her apartment on Clayton Street Friday afternoon.

According to court documents, troopers responded to the apartment on a drug complaint. Troopers knocked on the door and 33-year-old Leah Stackhouse answered the door.

Troopers say they saw in plain view drug paraphernalia laying on the coffee table. They read Stackhouse her Miranda Rights.

Stackhouse gave troopers written consent to search her apartment. They found large amounts of heroin and cash, as well as marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription pills, suboxone, scales and baggies.

While troopers were searching Stackhouse's apartment, her cell phone received multiple calls and text messages. She gave troopers written consent to search her phone.

The phone had multiple text messages indicating Stackhouse was planning to meet individuals for the purpose of selling illegal drugs, according to court documents.

Stackhouse has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver Xanax, conspiracy to deliver heroin and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.