Fairmont woman dies in Ritchie County tanker truck crash

A Fairmont woman driving an 18-wheeler tanker truck died in a crash Sunday in Ritchie County.

Rosalynn Russell, 57, of Fairmont was driving the truck hauling brine, officials with the Ritchie County Sheriff's Office told WTAP.

The crash was reported before 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The truck was found between the Bonds Creek Bridges off Route 50, fire officials said.

The initial call was for a transportation accident with rollover, injuries, entrapment and involved a low-angle rope rescue, according to the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from the Pennsboro, Ellenboro and Harrisville Volunteer Fire Departments began an "extensive rescue effort" to get equipment to the truck over 200 feet over an embankment, Pennsboro firefighters said.

All five fire departments in Ritchie County responded, along with crews from Doddridge County and various police agencies.

The westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed for most of the day while crews removed the wreckage. Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management officials announced after 9 p.m. the road was reopened.