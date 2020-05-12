Fairmont woman lives through two pandemics, celebrates 102nd birthday

Melva Hess was born in 1918 on Mother's Day, and May 12th marked a very special milestone for her.

Melva turned 102-years-old on that day. She was greeted at her door step by a parade of friends, family, and even Fairmont officials.

This isn't the first time Melva experienced a pandemic, though.

Her family lived through the Spanish Flu, and international pandemic in the early 20th century with 675,000 cases in the United States according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"It was much slower of course, not much activity. Other than that, I don't see a lot of difference really," says Melva.

Melva has been a resident of Fairmont all her life, and was even a teacher at Fairmont State in the 1940's.

"I've seen many things and have gone through the Great Depression, just many things I've experienced in my life time. I taught school for 42 years and have had a good life really."

Melva has always been celebrated in the community.

"We have a wonderful celebration in the church for her 100th birthday. We wanted to make sure we celebrated her 102nd birthday by driving by and keeping safe during COVID-19," says Brad Bennett, the pastor at her church.

"She loves people. She loves being with people. When she comes into a room she makes sure that you feel special and loved."