Fairview residents address water grievances

Brown, undrinkable, and even scolding hot water, that's what residents say they deal with on a daily basis.

The city is in the process of upgrading their water system. The water lines are deteriorated and need to be replaced, and residents call for immediate action.

"You can't drink that water. You can't cook in it, or nothing," says Fairview local Beverly C.

"You can't wash your clothes. You have to go to the laundromat to do your clothes so they won't be so brown," she adds.

Several people, including Sam Merrifield, addressed the council personally.

"Anybody that has any kind of disease, any cancer, anything ... you're putting them in terrible shape with their health," says Merrifield.

"I know I haven't been here before, but you're gonna see me at every meeting from now on because I want to help get this situation resolved," Merrifield adds.

Some people, such as Jeff Steele, believe they may what caused the issue.

"Sometime's its caused by the tank needing cleaned out; possibly a line is rupturing, and we just have an old, antiquated system, and it just needs replaced," says Steele.

The council has not taken any new, further, concrete steps on the issue thus far.