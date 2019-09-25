Fairview granted emergency water funding request

After years of problems with its water infrastructure, Fairview officials are taking action and trying to reverse the problem.

Fairview was granted an emergency funding request to assist with costs associated with repairing and replacing its water system. (WDTV Photo)

"We're not broke, but we're definitely not a rich little town," Mayor Brian Shuck told county commissioners Wednesday.

He petitioned the commission for emergency funding as the town repairs and replaces parts of its outdated water system.

That system in recent months has tested positive for E. coli and water quality concerns have forced officials to issue multiple extended boil water advisories.

County Commissioners met with town officials Wednesday after its meeting to discuss the town's needs.

"They've got a lot of problems out there, some real serious issues," Commission President Randy Elliot said. "We're trying to solve them one by one."

Following the meeting with town officials, the commission granted the town $25,000 in emergency funding. Elliot said the money will most likely come out of the commission's general fund.

There are no current boil water advisories in effect. The most recent one was lifted Friday.

It followed reports from residents of brown and discolored water.

Shuck said the storage tank is old and needs to be cleaned. Residents see brown water when the sediment in the bottom of the tank gets stirred up.

As the town explores long-term funding possibilities, this emergency funding from the County Commission will help with short-term problems.

"We're doing everything we can to correct this problem short and long term so we don't have this situation again can provide them with good clean water."

Shuck said the town recently ordered a new pump and motor for the water system that is currently on the way. The town is also working on emptying and replacing their current filter tanks.

As for long-term fixes in the works, Shuck told commissioners those could take anywhere from one to two years.

"The most important utility you can possibly have is water," Elliot said. "We understand the severity of their situation. We're here to help."