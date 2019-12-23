Fairview's Hometown Hot Dogs exceeds fundraising goal for food pantry

A small hot dog shop in a small Marion County town had a big day for a good cause.

The seventh-annual Fairview Food Pantry Day at Hometown Hot Dogs exceeded expectations. (Photo: WDTV)

It was the seventh-annual Fairview Food Pantry Day at Hometown Hot Dogs.

The restaurant set out to sell 100 a dozen hot dogs. Its goal was to raise $5,000 for the Fairview food pantry.

The staff told 5 News they far exceeded their goal and ran out of hot dogs before they were set to close at 6 p.m.

The hot dog shop last year sold 93 dozen hot dogs.