Fall foliage impacts local businesses in Randolph County

Fall in West Virginia is what many people would describe as "Almost Heaven."

Those who visit The Forks Inn get a great view of the mountains and the changing leaves (WDTV).

With tall mountains and mesmerizing colors, it's no wonder fall is a popular season throughout the state.

According to West Virginia Tourism officials, fall attracts more visitors than any other time of year.Almost 16 million people visit the state each year, resulting in an economic impact of 4.5 billion dollars.

In Randolph county, the city of Elkins sees visitor growth due to fall foliage.

Especially those who work in local businesses

"Being surrounded by nature during fall, leaves change colors and it gets really pretty," Micah Patterson, an employee at Delmonte Market said. "It does help business a lot."

Drew Stalnaker is the co-owner of The Forks Inn, and he agrees.

"Lots of people come in to see the leaves change," Stalnaker said. "We're lucky enough to be located on the border of national forests, and we've been here for a while so people kind of know this is the place to come get pictures when they're in the area and to have a nice meal."

It's no wonder that people continue to come back to this small city. Madison Elliott lives in Maysville, West Virginia, but loves to continue visiting Elkins to see her grandmother, spend time in the city and to take in the beauty the area has to offer during the fall season.

"They have it all decorated for fall festivals and when the leaves are really in bloom, it's just so beautiful," Elliot said.

Madison's mother, Kim Elliott, also believes Elkins is a great place to visit during this time of year. "Take in all the beauty, it's a great place to bring your family."

"Particularly this part of West Virginia, if they come once, they're going to return," Stalnaker said.

The best time to experience fall foliage in West Virginia is from mid-September to late October.