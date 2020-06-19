False-positive test for COVID-19 at NCRJ brings jail's total to 0 cases

A case of coronavirus thought to be from North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County turned out to be a false-positive test result, the state reported Friday.

Until Thursday, the inmate from NCRJ was listed as 'Recovered' after previously testing positive. But the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation noted the change in Friday's daily report.

Doddridge County is one of two in the state without a confirmed case of COVID-19. Webster County also hasn't reported a positive test result.

Another presumptive case from Tygart Valley Regional Jail recently turned out to be a false positive.

The South Central Regional Jail (3) and Huttonsville Correctional Center (7) are the only state correctional facilities with active positive cases among inmates as of Friday. Three additional facilities have inmates who have recovered.

Four employees in the state's corrections system have active cases, while 10 are pending.