Families come together for Halloween party in Harrison County

West Milford had a lot of Halloween festivities happening today around town for those in the community.

Kids were able to participate in a trunk or treat and then head to the community center for a Halloween party hosted by the West Milford's Lions Club.

Families gathered to enjoy food, music, and a costume competition for those under the age of 12.

The mayor of the town and the president of the West Milford Lions Club, Todd Somers, was happy to provide the community with an event that brought everyone together.

"Feels like we're giving back to the community. That's the main thing the lions club wants to do is be sure to give back to the community, don't keep anything for us, but give everything back to the community and make it a better place," he said

The club will also host a ham and bean dinner at the community center on November second.