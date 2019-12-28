Family dodges danger after UFO toy explodes

A close call on Christmas.

A woman in Illinois says a popular drone toy she bought for her kids nearly set her house on fire.

A full house and family time made for a magical Christmas morning at the Robinson's, but there was one gift missing for the kids under the tree.

The night before Celeste Robinson and her husband plugged in the "As Seen on TV" UFO drones they'd ordered weeks ago so they kids could use them first thing in the morning.

"We unplugged him and all of a sudden it just started sparking like a firework, just shooting up," says Robinson

According to the instructions, the drone takes 40 minutes to become fully charged.

Robinson says they were only plugged in for a half hour.

"We were so blessed that he heard the noise and we checked it out because we would have been asleep and it could've been our house. It could've been our lives," says Robinson

