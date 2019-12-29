Family loses home to fire days before the new year

Around 2:40 p.m. the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department were notified about a house fire in the area on Rinehart Road.

The Lumberport, Shinnston and Folsom volunteer fire departments assisted Wallace firefighters and arrived on scene at approximately 2:55 p.m.

No one was inside the home during the incident and there were no reported injuries.

"It looks to be a total loss for the family," Marcus Shaw, the chief of Wallace Volunteer Fire Department said.

Chief Shaw also stated that they have not yet determined where the fire originated from.

"It looks to be an accidental fire," Shaw said. "It could be possibly natural gas or electric," he said.

The chief said the Wallace community is going to try and assist those living in the home with a place to stay and provide other needs.

"Once we get our job taken care of and we leave the scene, I know that our local organization is going to try and make some phone calls and see if they can get things done and help the people out," Shaw said.

