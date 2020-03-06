Family night held to recruit good nutrition within households

March is National Nutrition Month, and many families in Monongalia County gathered to attend a fun, nutritional event on Thursday evening at the Spark! Science and Imagination Center.

Families gather at Spark! for a night full of activities catered toward nutrition (WDTV).

The Monongalia County Health Department's Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) program, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start came together to educate parents.

"Together we're focusing on families and nutrition education," a WVU Extension Services Nutrition Outreach Instructor, Belinda Nicholas said.

"We believe that nutrition and good eating should start as early as possible. When these children grow up and have families that will be carried on to the next generation," said the Program Manager at Mon. Health Department, Anne MacBride.

Right now over 17% of those in West Virginia live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 16% to 20% of children from ages 2 to 17 have obesity in the state according to the State of Childhood of Obesity.

Programs like WIC and Head Start step in to provide low income families with information and services they need to live a healthy lifestyle.

Programs like WIC have helped obesity rates decrease among young children in 41 states that are involved in the program.

"They provide so much information and resources just to our community and to the families that are in Early Head Start," attendee, Alicia Frum said.

"It's a God sender, a life saver," she said.

Programs helping change families for the better, bite by bite.