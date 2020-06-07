Family thanks police officer for comforting 5-year-old daughter at Houston protest

In a special moment captured on video, a 5-year-old girl was comforted by a Houston police officer during a protest this week.

A viral video shows a Houston police officer hugging a 5-year-old girl crying during a protest. (Source: KTRK/Simeon Bartee/cellphone video/Conga Latin Bistro/still photo of George Floyd/CNN)

Simeon Bartee said his family made the decision to walk together in Tuesday’s march honoring Houston native George Floyd.

“We have a history of police brutality in my family too, so you know, we were just going out there just to raise awareness, and I wanted to teach her at a young age to have a voice,” Bartee said.

Bartee said his 5-year-old daughter Simone started getting emotional toward the end of the march. That’s when she approached one of the Houston police officers standing in line.

“She asked him, ‘Why do you have on this outfit? Are you going to shoot at us?’” Bartee said.

He said the officer then got down on one knee and wrapped his arm around Simone.

"I really wish that I would have caught the very beginning of it because that's when he spoke about him having a daughter himself and wanting to make it home to his daughter,” Bartee said. “You could tell that everything came from a very genuine place."

They said it was a moment of compassion and empathy that touched their hearts.

“So, I think that’s where it’s going to start: Us being compassionate on both sides,” Bartee said. “And right now, I think the world is re-learning equality, and I think that that’s a -- this moment here, and the moment we captured on the video, is a beautiful start.”

The family had one more message for the officer.

"Thank you,” Bartee said. “Thank you for giving me a different perspective."

