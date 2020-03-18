Family with first confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia struggled to get tested, learn results

First, he couldn't get a straight answer for where to get tested.

The wife of West Virginia's first COVID-19 patient shares the frustrations her family faced in order to get tested and learn their results. (Photo: WDTV)

Then, his test was supposedly lost.

Wait - they found his test, but it was no longer viable. He had to search for a different place to get a new test.

Hang on - they found the test. It's positive for COVID-19.



That, in a nutshell, is what Carolyn Vigil and her husband James of Shepherdstown experienced in a five-day period trying to get him tested for the Coronavirus and learn the results.

James was first symptomatic last Thursday, March 12. After a restless night of sleep, he developed a fever of 104, a bad cough and dizziness. All were signs of the Coronavirus.

They tried to find a place to get him screened and tested. They started with the 24/7 Coronavirus hotline set up by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The operator, Carolyn said, was helpful and informative. They were referred to the family physician.

But their office wasn't equipped to help him yet, so he was referred to the ER. They went to Jefferson Medical Center, which was still determining Coronavirus protocols, she said. They were redirected back to the hotline.

"So at this point, he's getting worse," Carolyn said. "He's sitting out in the car and we keep getting referred back to the hotline that's sending us to the doctor and back to the ER."

Eventually, he was verbally screened in the parking lot. Doctors determined he needed an official screening and test. They took him back to the ER through a side door to a negative pressure room.

"He was in there for quite a while," Carolyn said. "His fever spiked several times when he was in the ER. I wasn't allowed to go back with him because of the risk of doubling the exposure. He said they were very kind to him; they kept bringing him Tylonal and water."

After getting negative results for various types of flu and other illness, they administered the COVID-19 test. They were told it would take about five days to get results.

On that fifth day, they still didn't have results. James was still sick.

"I know there is a call for being patient," Carolyn said. "But when you're watching your husband deteriorate and you're becoming symptomatic yourself, I became upset."

So, they made phone calls.

The ER didn't have the results, nor did the state lab. The Jefferson County Health Department told them they didn't have a record of him even getting a test.

Not knowing where else to turn, they contacted the governor's office.

Finally, a doctor called James.

The tests were lost.

He needed tested again, but the doctor couldn't tell the family where to turn. All they said was the couple shouldn't go back to the ER.

"That became very frustrating," Carolyn said. "He's still sick, we don't have results and we already waited for five days.

The next phone call wasn't better.

Another doctor called to say they found the tests at the state lab, but they weren't viable. The doctor thought James needed another test.

After chronicling her experience on Facebook, one of Carolyn's friends called Senator Joe Manchin's office for help. A representative from the senator's office called and assured her he'd find answers by the end of the day.

"I told him I was very skeptical," Carolyn said. "All I wanted was a doctor's order so I could take him to another state to get tested."

Within hours, she received a phone call from State Health Officer Cathy Slemp who delivered the news: James was the first positive case of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

"When we were getting erroneous information about tests being lost and teste being found but not viable from authority figures, that was very disconcerting," Carolyn said.

The Jefferson County couple traveled to Washington D.C. March 6 and 7 where they went to various art galleries and stayed at a hotel. Outside of that, the couple, in their 50s, had no recent international travel history.

Carolyn works in the technology community while James is a higher education consultant. Carolyn said James comes into contact frequently with people traveling internationally through his job, but it's not exactly clear when and how he contracted the illness.

Carolyn is now showing symptoms, though they aren't as severe as her husband's. She said Wednesday afternoon her fever was 101, a cough, and general ebbs and flows. A tent was set up today outside of Berkeley Medical Center for her to get tested, the same day multiple drive-thru testing sites were launched for the general public.

The whole family has been under strict quarantine in their home for the past week. The couple also has a 20-year-old on the autism spectrum in their house who isn't showing signs. They're working with doctors to find out if and when he should get tested.

She hopes by sharing the family's story that state leaders and health officials can learn ways to streamline the communication process after tests are conducted. Ultimately, she wants to carve a path for other people to get their test results.

"We do feel that it's very important to let the public know and work through these processes with the state so other people can get help," Carolyn said. "I feel very strongly about that."

As more events get canceled and warnings from health officials and governments become stricter, Carolyn said the public needs to take necessary measures to protect the health of West Virginians.

"We absolutely need to be precautionary," Carolyn said. "This isn't a flu that just goes away. This is a flu where you get better then worse then down-spiral. For people who are older than us, it's a deadly flu. We need to do this to protect our elderly and those with high-risk immune systems. It's a social responsibility."