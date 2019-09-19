Farmers are feeling the effects of the dry conditions

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means many of us will soon be picking out our pumpkins for Halloween. But could this dry and hot weather have an impact this year's pumpkin harvest?

Today we spoke to farmers at the Fairmont Farmer's Market to see how their crops were fairing in this month's hot and dry weather.

Most say that fortunately this hot and dry spell has come towards the end of the season, just in time for harvesting.

One plant that will begin being harvested very soon is the pumpkin - many of which will be ready for picking in the coming weeks.

While most plants require a lot of water during their lives, pumpkins are a bit different.

"Most people's pumpkins have matured, so again the need for water is very little." Ray Carr, a Marion County farmer who we spoke with today, "They only need a lot of water any time they're in the green stage and small. Once they've turned orange, they really don't need as much moisture."

While some of the farmers at the Fairmont Farmer's Market have said that some of their crops have been affected by the heat and the dry weather, it is not typically as bad as if it had happened earlier in the planting season.

The Fairmont Farmer's Market is held every Tuesday and Thursday, until October 10th, from 4-6pm at Palatine Park.