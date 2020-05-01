Federal correctional officers' union to protest transfer of inmates to prisons in W.Va.

The American Federation of Government Employees is planning to protest the Bureau of Prisons' decision to transfer inmates from prisons infected with COVID-19 to West Virginia facilities, including USP Hazelton.

According to a media release from the AFGE, the union is planning to protest Saturday, May 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Morgantown Pierpont exit.

“This decision endangers the health and safety of prison staff and the communities they live in,” AFGE Local 420 President Rick Heldreth said.

The union is asking those planning to attend the rally to wear face coverings and respect recommended social distancing guidelines.

The American Federation of Government Employees represents more than 30,000 federal correctional officers nationwide.