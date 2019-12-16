'Feel the need’: Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ debuts

In the age of perpetual reboots and remakes, Paramount Pictures could have easily decided to start from scratch with its next “Top Gun” film.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. (Source: Paramount Pictures)

After all, the first one came out 33 years ago. But the studio opted to turn the solo film into a franchise when it made “Top Gun: Maverick” a sequel to the 1986 classic.

Paramount Pictures released a trailer for the upcoming movie Monday morning. It’ll hit theaters on June 26, 2020.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Val Kilmer returns as his rival, Vice Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

The sequel has been in work for just about a decade. In 2010, the studio offered the follow-up to Jerry Bruckheimer and Tony Scott, who made the original film, Vulture reported.

But those plans became delayed when Scott passed away in 2012.

Filming finally got underway in May 2018. Cruise marked the occasion on Twitter when he shared a photo of himself in character with the words “feel the need” superimposed over it.

