Fifth child in Amish buggy swept away in Ky. found dead

The tragic story of an Amish family has grown even more heartbreaking after the last of the five children swept away in a buggy earlier this week has been found dead.

The child was found at about 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby Rogers wrote, "All Search and Rescue crews are safe, and will be leaving the area now that their mission is done. Please continue to pray for the family. I for one appreciate all efforts made, along with those volunteering to recover this child."

Search crews had already located the four other children, none of whom survived.

The five children and an adult were crossing a low water bridge along Adams Road on Wednesday when the carriage was swept away in the water.

The adult was able to get to the banks and went to get help.

First responders rushed to the scene and began searching the area for the children. They were able to find four of them who were pronounced dead and have since continued searching for the fifth child.

