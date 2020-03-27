Filling out census takes minutes during Stay at Home order

It's not as exciting as binge-watching a new TV show or playing games with your kids, but filling out the 2020 U.S. Census is important to do so those kids and the rest of your neighbors get a fair shake at funding for various projects in the years to come.

Officials urge West Virginians to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census during their newly-found downtime during the Stay at Home order. (MGN Image)

Most West Virginians should have received mail from the U.S. Census Bureau in recent two weeks. The mail contains each household's Census ID number to use when filling out the census online at https://my2020census.gov

This is the first year the Census is promoting an online response as its preferred method.

Officials are urging West Virginians to take time during the Stay at Home order to fill out the census.

"It is very important for every citizen to be counted during the Census process," Secretary of State Mac Warner said. "Federal funding to state and local communities, congressional representation, economic development grants, business recruitment, rural broadband investment, health centers, fire departments, Medicaid, highways, and a number of other programs depend on accurate counting of people within our state."

Because of the coronavirus, the Census Bureau recently announced it will delay in-person follow-ups to people who don't fill it out online to early May, instead of early April.

But college towns like Morgantown could be undercounted in the census, experts suggest.

The census forms were sent out when students left for spring break, so many won't get them in the mail. While people can still respond to the census online without a mailing form, experts suggest university closures will lead to a massive undercounting.

“We have among the lowest response rates in the nation," said Dr. Christiadi, research associate at WVU's Bureau of Business and Economic Research. "It’s been pretty consistent, unfortunately. It’s obviously challenging because we have a lot of households that do not have city-style addresses, so we need to reach out to the community and we need to involve some local leaders to encourage their people to respond to the Census.”

The U.S. Census Bureau says it should only take around ten minutes to fill it out online, but in some cases, it's far quicker.

For people who don't have access to the internet and don't fill it out online, the Census Bureau says it will send an interviewer to your home to get your answers in person.

As of March 26, the national self-response rate to the 2020 census was 28.1% nationally, according to Census Bureau officials. It will accept responses online, by phone, or by mail into August.