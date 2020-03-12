Film featuring Elkins dancers premieres Friday

Dancing Joy features over 20 dance groups from around the world representing a melting pot of cultures. The focus of the film is to spotlight different dancing methods all set to Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. Three of the groups presented in the film are from Elkins, West Virginia.

The film is set to premiere in West Virginia Friday.

"I teach the Katherine Dunham dance technique," said Laurie Goux, an adjunct professor in dance at Davis and Elkins, and a choreographer for the film.

Choreographers from Davis and Elkins say the filming for this movie made a positive impact on the city of Elkins.

"It came at a time in Elkins where it was so appreciated because we had just had an incident where there was KKK propaganda strewn among the community and on campus (...) this film brought the community together. "

This is the first time this film is shown in West Virginia and will be the first time the dancers from Elkins will be able to watch the complete movie.

Dancing Joy premieres at Davis and Elkins College on Friday, March 13th at 6:30. More information about the film can be found at https://www.joydancemovie.com/