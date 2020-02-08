Fire burns part of home in Upshur Co.

A house fire broke out Saturday morning in Buckhannon on Tahoe Street.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, and according to J.B. Kimble, the Buckhannon Fire Department Chief, no one was injured.

"It was a large volume of fire, but we had a quick response," he said.

Chief Kimble said the fire was under control after approximately 30 minutes.

"There were several exposures, along with the building, that we saved without any fire coming in contact," he said.

The chief also stated they will be contacting the WV State Fire Marshal to determine the cause, but neighbors say they believe the fire started from an electrical box.