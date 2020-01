UPDATE 01/02/20 @ 9:55 a.m.

Bridgeport High School is dismissing students early Thursday after a kitchen fire.

According to Harrison County Schools, students will be dismissed at 10:20 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Harrison County 911 officials tell 5News there was a structure fire at Bridgeport High School Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen as crews arrived.

They tell us it was a kitchen fire.

No one was hurt and the fire has been contained.

