According to Marion County 9-1-1 a fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Airport Road at the Woodlands apartment building.

The Barrackville volunteer fire department were one of the crews who responded to the scene.

According to the landlord of that apartment building people were home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely.

