A fire destroyed a house Saturday in Harrison County.

Crews were initially alerted for smoke showing from a home at 12:40 p.m. on Route 19 just north of Clarksburg.

They found a working structure fire when they arrived.

The Nutter Fort Fire Department said most of the fire was knocked out in ten minutes.

The Spelter, Lumberport and Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Departments also responded.

Nobody was hurt.